Final call for Angus walkers to join autumn challenge

Nationwide initiative invites walkers across Scotland to get moving/

The final countdown to Walking Scotland’s Autumn Step Count Challenge has begun, with teams across the country being urged to register before the event starts on Monday, 3 November 2025.

The popular four-week challenge invites teams of five to join thousands of others in tracking their walking or wheeling activity, helping to boost health, wellbeing and connection as the darker months approach.

Created by Walking Scotland, the national charity promoting walking and wheeling for everyone, the Step Count Challenge is an inclusive and motivating way to stay active this autumn.

Whether you’re logging your commute, walking the dog, wheeling to the shops or getting out on local paths, every movement counts.

Kevin Lafferty, Chief Executive of Walking Scotland, said: “The Step Count Challenge is about more than just counting steps, it’s about connecting with others, building healthy habits and feeling the physical and mental benefits that come from moving more.

“As the nights draw in, this is the perfect opportunity to boost your wellbeing, have fun and feel part of a nationwide effort to make Scotland healthier and happier.”

Teams can log their steps or wheeling activity using Walking Scotland’s online platform, which syncs easily with devices such as Fitbit and Garmin, or allows participants to enter their activity manually. They can also log their efforts through a Strava account.

The challenge is open to everyone, from workplaces and community groups to friends and families, the challenge encourages participants to support one another while making small, positive changes that can have a lasting impact.

Kevin Lafferty, said: “Inclusivity is at the heart of the Step Count Challenge. It’s not about being the fastest or fittest, it’s about moving more, feeling better, and making a positive change that lasts.

“When people come together to take part, we see not just healthier individuals, but healthier workplaces, communities and a healthier Scotland overall.”

Entry costs £60 per team of five, with every registration helping to support Walking Scotland’s work tackling physical inactivity, improving mental wellbeing, and reducing health inequalities across the country.

Don’t miss your chance to take part and sign up today at www.stepcount.org.uk before the challenge begins on Monday 3 November 2025.

Making walking and wheeling part of everyday life is at the heart of Walking Scotland’s mission. Through initiatives like the Step Count Challenge, the charity continues to inspire people across Scotland to move more, feel better, and take steps toward a healthier, greener future.