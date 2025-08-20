'Eyes down' teas helps local boys football team

Fundraising at a Coupar Angus Hotel has helped a young boys’ football club travel to Barcelona to compete in an exciting tournament, and most recently, to buy new training wear and equipment for the coming season.

With a team of 19 boys, aged 11 to 12 years of age, Blairgowrie & Rattray 2013's, train at Davie Park, Blairgowrie.

Recent fundraising has been led by Lauren Fotheringham, whose son Luca is one of the players. Ex St Johnstone, Forfar, & Montrose footballer, Martyn Fotheringham, is his dad, and one of the coaches for the team.

Lauren has raised over £5000 through a series of three Bingo Teas at the Red House Hotel with the help from family and friends.

As well as eyes down, the evenings have included fun prizes, home baking, and refreshments from the hotel.

As Assistant Manager at the Red House Hotel, Sarah Cooper, who is Lauren’s sister, says “as well as raising valuable fund, the Bingo Teas have become a welcome addition to the Hotel’s growing schedule of community events.”

“It was our pleasure to play host to these Bingo Teas,” said Sarah. “We are all delighted that they were a huge success, in enabling the team to reach its target of £5000 which sent seventeen boys off to the Football Cup tournament in Barcelona.”

Adding her comments, Lauren Fotheringham said: “The team really enjoyed taking part in the Football Cup tournament, and it would be fantastic to take part in more future. The Bingo Teas are a huge part of our fundraising, and having the right venue is so important, as it can lift an ordinary event into something a bit more special. It’s a treat to come to the Hotel, which already has a dedicated local following.”

“We are very grateful to the Red House Hotel. We will certainly be holding more Bingo Teas in the coming season.”

Lauren finished by saying: “Now that it’s summer break, we’ve been busy buying training equipment so we are ready to go for the new season, starting in August. We had a really good season last year, and up until the final game, were unbeaten all season. The boys are now preparing to step up to 11 a side competitive football which will be very exciting for us all.”