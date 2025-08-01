Dundee wakeboarders ready to ride at Wild Shore Dundee Wakeboarding Competition this August

One of Scotland’s top wakeboarding events returns to Dundee for a day of adrenaline and spectacle.

Wild Shore Dundee is excited to announce the return of its annual Wakeboarding Competition on Sunday 10 August 2025, 11:00 - 16:00. This high-energy event will see some of Scotland’s best wakeboarders hit the water, with strong representation from the east coast. Riders of all levels - from rising local talent to experienced riders - will take part in a series of adrenaline-fuelled heats, showcasing big tricks, technical skill, and crowd-pleasing action for spectators of all ages.

“Hosting this event at Wild Shore Dundee is always a highlight of the summer,” said James Barbour, Director of Wild Shore. “It’s a fantastic showcase for the sport and a brilliant day out for families, friends, and wakeboarding-fans of all ages.”

Unlike traditional competitions, Wild Shore Dundee’s team format offers a fun and unique twist. Riders are placed in random teams of three, and while each individual performs their own individual run, the scores are combined for an overall team total. This inclusive format encourages camaraderie and creates a level playing field for all participants. Plus, unlike other stops in the Scottish Wake Series - where riders typically get three passes - this event offers more time on the water for the same entry fee, delivering great value alongside high-energy competition.

“This event really showcases the sport and the local wakeboarding scene,” added Barbour. “And for those who’ve never seen it live - it’s fast, it’s technical, and it’s seriously fun to watch.”

The wakeboarding competition will feature a full day of live music, expert commentary, and an energetic MC to keep the crowd entertained and informed. Judging will be carried out by a panel of experts, including Wild Shore team members Nick Galloway and Zak Hegarty, and Tegan Brady from Waterski and Wakeboard Scotland, bringing invaluable insight and experience to the competition.

Tegan Brady, Development Officer at Waterski and Wakeboard Scotland, commented: “I’m proud to support events such as Wild Shore Dundee’s Wakeboarding Competition, which plays a huge role in growing the sport across Scotland. It’s fantastic to see such strong local talent taking to the water alongside more experienced riders - it really captures the inclusive, grassroots spirit of wakeboarding.

“Competitions like this are vital for building community, inspiring new participants, and showcasing the incredible standard of riding we have here in Scotland.”

For more information or to register as a rider, visit https://wildshoredundee.citizenticket.com/events/wild-shore-dundee/wakeboarding-2/ and follow wildshoredundee on Facebook and Instagram.

Event Details:

Wild Shore Dundee, Dundee

Sunday 10 August 2025

Time: 11:00 - 16:00

All ages welcome