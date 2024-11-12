Scottish Government campaign encourages people in Dundee to help tackle the climate emergency

Transport accounts for almost one third (32%) of Scotland’s greenhouse gas emissions, making it the largest sectoral emitter, with cars making up 39 per cent of transport emissions. As part of the Scottish Government’s Let’s Do Net Zero campaign, the Scottish Government is encouraging people across the nation to play their part in tackling the climate emergency through individual lifestyle changes, such as changing the way we travel in our everyday lives.

Driving less and instead switching to more sustainable modes of transport such as taking the bus or train, active traveling by walking, wheeling or cycling, staying local so we’re less reliant on our cars, alongside sharing car journeys with others, can bring so many personal benefits as well as help our planet.

And while the car may be an unavoidable transport method for a lot of households, it’s about assessing journeys and seeing if there’s more sustainable ways to travel for different occasions or journeys each week.

Day trips from Dundee that you don't need a car for

Here in Dundee, we’re so fortunate to have so many amazing locations on our doorstep and many of them are reachable without needing to drive the car. Here’s a selection of day trip ideas for your next available weekend.

V&A Dundee - Scotland's first design museum and a stunning architectural landmark located on the waterfront of the River Tay. The museum showcases the brilliance of Scottish design, past and present, through a variety of exhibitions, workshops, and events. It’s easily accessible by bus or train, with the Dundee train station just a short walk away for those in the surrounding area, and a wander down to the waterfront for those in the city.

Stirling - Just 30 minutes by train from Dundee, Stirling is steeped in history and offers a wealth of attractions. Explore the magnificent Stirling Castle, visit the National Wallace Monument, and take a walk through the historic Old Town. Stirling's rich past and vibrant present make it a fascinating day trip destination.

Camperdown Wildlife Centre - Nestled within the expansive Camperdown Country Park, offers a delightful day out for animal lovers and families alike. Home to over 300 animals from around the world, including bears, wolves, and lemurs, the centre focuses on conservation and education. Easily accessible by public transport from Dundee city centre, Camperdown Wildlife Centre provides a fantastic opportunity to connect with nature and learn about wildlife conservation efforts in a scenic and welcoming environment.

Broughty Ferry - Often referred to as the "Jewel in Dundee's Crown," Broughty Ferry is a charming suburb located just a few miles east of Dundee. Known for its picturesque beach, historic Broughty Castle, and quaint shops and cafes, it offers an escape from the city. Broughty Ferry is easily accessible from Dundee by public transport. Regular bus services, including the Xplore Dundee and Stagecoach routes, connect the city centre to Broughty Ferry. Additionally, trains from Dundee's main station provide a quick and convenient option, with the journey taking just around 10 minutes.

St Andrews - Famous for its university and golf courses, St Andrews is a beautiful historic town about a 30-minute bus ride from Dundee. Stroll along the beautiful West Sands Beach, famous for its appearance in the film "Chariots of Fire," or play a round of golf at the legendary Old Course. With its blend of history, scenic beauty, and vibrant student life, St Andrews is a captivating destination for any traveller. Stagecoach buses run regularly between Dundee and St Andrews, making it a convenient day trip for Dundonians.

The Committee on Climate Change’s May 2019 report into the UK’s contribution to stopping global warming highlighted that more than 60% of the changes needed to tackle climate change will require at least some element of individual behaviour change.

And it’s not just travel where we can make changes. Research has shown that around 19% of Scotland’s emissions come from our homes and workplaces, and that’s primarily from heating them with gas boilers. Installing insulation is a simple way to reduce energy usage, enabling the home to stay cosier for longer and will lead to long term savings on energy bills.

While two of the biggest sources of emissions from individuals in Scotland come from the energy we use to heat our homes and driving our cars (nearly 50% of Scotland’s emissions come from transport and heating homes and buildings), it is also key for people to consider how they are consuming goods and the way they shop. In Scotland, we use on average 19.3 tonnes of resources per person per year, which is well above the 6-8 tonnes considered to be sustainable.

Acting Net Zero Secretary, Gillian Martin said: “It is vital that everyone understands the role they can play in tackling the climate emergency. Our Let’s Do Net Zero campaign focuses on the two biggest sources of emissions - the energy we use to heat our homes and driving our cars. By driving less, or improving the energy efficiency of our homes we not only help reduce emissions, but it could help us stay active, save money - and make us feel good as well.”

For more information and advice around the most impactful actions and changes you can make, visit netzeronation.scot