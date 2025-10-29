Cool Yule Christmas Show
La Dolce Vita Swing Collective return to Church Dundee in North Lindsay Street, Dundee with their Cool Yule Christmas Show.
A Christmas show featuring the best from the golden age of Las Vegas, for a night of swing, style and sheer holiday cheer, so get ready to be whisked away to a Winter Wonderland as the band jingle all the way taking you on a swinging dinging yuletide trip with a host of Christmas crackers……Let it Snow, Sleigh Ride, Jingle Bells and a whole lot more!!!
But that's not all, no La Dolce Vita holiday soiree would be complete without a sprinkling of frosty fairy-dust and the tipping of fedoras to the legends - Dean Martin, Nat King Cole, Frank Sinatra and a whole host of their coolest Pallies!!
Singer with La Dolce Vita, Tony Delicata told us, ‘Our Cool Yule shows have become a bit of a tradition with our audiences and are always a fun evening filled with the sound of Christmas past.’
Expect an evening of smooth vocals, swinging rhythms and cozy festive nostalgia. Whether you’re a lover of jazz, a fan of the Rat Pack or just looking to get into the Christmas spirit, then this promises to be a festive get together not to be missed for an evening of magical Cool Yule celebration!!