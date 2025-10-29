La Dolce Vita Swing Collective return to Church Dundee in North Lindsay Street, Dundee with their Cool Yule Christmas Show

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

La Dolce Vita Swing Collective return to Church Dundee in North Lindsay Street, Dundee with their Cool Yule Christmas Show.

A Christmas show featuring the best from the golden age of Las Vegas, for a night of swing, style and sheer holiday cheer, so get ready to be whisked away to a Winter Wonderland as the band jingle all the way taking you on a swinging dinging yuletide trip with a host of Christmas crackers……Let it Snow, Sleigh Ride, Jingle Bells and a whole lot more!!!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But that's not all, no La Dolce Vita holiday soiree would be complete without a sprinkling of frosty fairy-dust and the tipping of fedoras to the legends - Dean Martin, Nat King Cole, Frank Sinatra and a whole host of their coolest Pallies!!

La Dolce Vita Swing Collective

Singer with La Dolce Vita, Tony Delicata told us, ‘Our Cool Yule shows have become a bit of a tradition with our audiences and are always a fun evening filled with the sound of Christmas past.’

Expect an evening of smooth vocals, swinging rhythms and cozy festive nostalgia. Whether you’re a lover of jazz, a fan of the Rat Pack or just looking to get into the Christmas spirit, then this promises to be a festive get together not to be missed for an evening of magical Cool Yule celebration!!

‘Cool Yule Christmas Show’

CHURCH DUNDEE @ BEAT GENERATOR LIVE

La Dolce Vita Swing Collective

70 North Lindsay Street, Dundee. DD1 1PS

SUNDAY DECEMBER 14 @ 7.30pm (doors 7pm)

Ticket price £16