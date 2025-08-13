Carnoustie medical artist gripped by the printmaking bug

A career as a medical artist has inspired and informed the works of printmaker Caroline Erolin who will be showcasing her creations at the forthcoming Printmakers of Scotland Festival at Stirling University from August 15 to 17.

Based in the countryside around Carnoustie in Angus, Caroline explained: “I first did printmaking way back on my art foundation course in the 90’s. Although I loved it back then I never followed it up as I thought I needed my own press which I didn’t have at the time.

“I went on to study fine art and illustration and eventually became a medical artist, a subject I now teach. I currently run an MSc in Medical Art at the University of Dundee.

“I love my job but I longed to make work for myself again. The catalyst behind taking up printmaking was moving house six years ago to somewhere where I finally had my own studio space. This coincided with the covid pandemic which led to me spending a lot of time working online. I was keen to develop an art practice that used my hands and traditional media.

“I realised that you don’t need a press for printmaking after all, at least not for lino printing on thin papers which is how I started out. That said, the more I got into printmaking and the more techniques I have learnt, I eventually decided to invest in a proper press. This means I can now do a variety of print techniques. I mostly focus on linocut, etching and wood engraving.

“I’m inspired by the nature around me and that means everything from cute furry animals to mushrooms and even anatomy.

“My background as a medical artist certainly comes through in some of my prints and I also try to highlight the beauty of creatures that are often overlooked or feared such as insects and amphibians,” she added.

When it comes the festival in August, Caroline is looking forward to the interaction with both fellow artists and members of the public.

“I’ve never done anything like this before. I’m looking forward to meeting with printmaking enthusiasts and seeing the works created by other printmakers. There are lots of members of Printmakers of Scotland who I follow on social media and I can’t wait to chat with them in person.

“I love all of the different processes involved in printmaking especially the meditative nature of carving lino or engraving wood or even just cutting and preparing paper. It’s a very grounding process.

“The fact that there are these discreet steps to the process is what I find both very calming but also pragmatic. It’s a constant challenge, but a good one with the end results making all the hard work of the process worthwhile,” concluded Caroline.