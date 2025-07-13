Care home resident celebrates granddaughter's wedding
Jim was unable to attend the wedding in person as it was held in Dublin but the wedding celebrations continued back in Scotland when the family flew over to surprise Jim. Emotions were high for Jim as he saw his granddaughter arrive in her gorgeous dress — it was a very proud grandad moment!
Everyone spent the day sharing treasured moments and photographs from the couple’s special day with Jim followed by a delicious buffet from a local bakery.
Jim said: “It was a lovely surprise and great to be surrounded by all my loved ones.”
