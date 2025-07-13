Care home resident celebrates granddaughter's wedding

Resident Jim at South Grange care home, in Monifieth, recently enjoyed celebrating the marriage of his granddaughter surrounded by family and friends in the homes beautiful round room.

Jim was unable to attend the wedding in person as it was held in Dublin but the wedding celebrations continued back in Scotland when the family flew over to surprise Jim. Emotions were high for Jim as he saw his granddaughter arrive in her gorgeous dress — it was a very proud grandad moment!

Everyone spent the day sharing treasured moments and photographs from the couple’s special day with Jim followed by a delicious buffet from a local bakery.

Jim said: “It was a lovely surprise and great to be surrounded by all my loved ones.”

The South Grange wedding celebrations

A care home spokesman said: "Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities."

South Grange care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. South Grange provides nursing care, respite care and YPD unit.