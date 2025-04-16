BrewDog celebrates Punk IPAs 18th birthday with £1.80 pints
Across BrewDog bars in England, Wales and Ireland, pints of Punk IPA and Punk AF will be on sale at £1.80, while they’ll be £1.92 at BrewDog bars in Scotland (the lowest price permitted!).
No order limit. No secret passwords. Just visit your local BrewDog bar over the Easter Weekend, from Friday 18th to Monday 21st April and cheers to 18 years with deliciously discounted pints that haven’t been this affordable since May 1997¹.
For the rest of the month, pints of Punk IPA and Punk AF will be sold at the reduced price of £5 across all bars, while £10 pint-and-burger vouchers will be available on four, eight and 12 packs of Punk IPA, redeemable at your local bar.
