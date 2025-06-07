Scots author Tom Newlands summer book event in Dundee

Only Here Only Now has been selected by Waterstones as their Book of the Month across Scotland for July 2025.

The paperback edition of Only Here, Only Now by Tom Newlands has just been released — and is already making waves and Waterstones has selected it as their Book of the Month across Scotland for July 2025.

Newlands’ debut novel landed with understated power. Set in 1990s Fife, it follows 15-year-old Cora Mowat, a sharp, neurodivergent teenager working through grief, friendship, and finding her place in the world.

The book has won praise for its precision, wit, and emotional force — and was shortlisted for both the McKitterick Prize and the ADCI Literary Prize, the only title to appear on more than one Society of Authors shortlist this year. It was also named a Guardian Fiction Book of the Year.

Born in Perth and now living in London, Tom Newlands will return to Scotland this summer to mark the paperback release and Waterstones promotion, with a series of events including:

26 June – Bookmonger, Bearsden

– Bookmonger, Bearsden 2 July – Waterstones, Perth

– Waterstones, Perth 3 July – Waterstones, St Andrews

– Waterstones, St Andrews 3 July – Waterstones, Dundee

Booksellers across Scotland have embraced the novel. Waterstones staff have called it “unforgettable” and “the kind of book people come back to thank you for recommending.” Its selection as Book of the Month in July cements its reputation as a breakout Scottish novel of the year.

Only Here, Only Now has attracted serious attention, with film and TV rights likely to be snapped up fast. The book is out now in paperback and available worldwide in bookstores.'