Read All About It – Fordmill Residents Celebrate With Local Author, Chris Longmuir

The library shelves are bulging at Fordmill Care Home where book-worm residents were keen to listen to local crime author Chris Longmuir as she regaled them with her story of how she became a published author.

Staff and residents at Fordmill hosted the author with National Read a Book Day in mind and showed off their mobile library to Chris. Of course, they couldn’t let Chris go without signing a few copies to add to their collection also. Residents were also able to pick Chris’s brains with resident John Fraser asking “would you like your novels to be made into a television series?”

Julia Constandache the Senior Activities Co-ordinator at the home commented: “It was lovely to bring a local treasure to meet our residents here at Fordmill. We all love when we read a book and bring it to life in our heads, so for the residents to be able to read her stories and envision them with all the stories they heard from Chris, just makes it more magical. We are just so grateful to Chris for taking the time out of her busy writing schedule to come and visit us all at Fordmill.”

