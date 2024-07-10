Barry Steele's West End production of The Roy Orbison Story Heading to Angus
Together they pay homage to the timeless music of Roy Orbison and his friends. When it comes to authenticity and true musical mastery, there's only one name you need to know: Barry Steele! “True Identikit Brilliance” The Stage
Experience the Magic of Roy Orbison and his music with Barry Steele!
For more than 20 years, Barry Steele has captivated audiences with his remarkable tribute to the legendary Roy Orbison.
Recognised as the most successful Roy Orbison tribute artist in the UK and Europe, Barry brings the timeless hits to life with unmatched authenticity.
Join Barry and his sensational band as they perform in theatres across the UK, delivering unforgettable renditions from the iconic “Black and White Night” to the classics of the Traveling Wilburys.
This is more than just a tribute show; it’s a musical journey through Orbison’s greatest hits and beyond.
Don’t miss your chance to witness the incredible voice of Barry Steele – “The Real Deal”. Book your tickets now for a night of nostalgia and spectacular entertainment!
