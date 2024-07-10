Barry Steele's West End production of The Roy Orbison Story Heading to Angus

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Experience the unforgettable sound of a generation with Barry Steele alongside an extraordinary ensemble of talented musicians and singers.

Together they pay homage to the timeless music of Roy Orbison and his friends. When it comes to authenticity and true musical mastery, there's only one name you need to know: Barry Steele! “True Identikit Brilliance” The Stage

Experience the Magic of Roy Orbison and his music with Barry Steele!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For more than 20 years, Barry Steele has captivated audiences with his remarkable tribute to the legendary Roy Orbison.

Barry Steele.

Recognised as the most successful Roy Orbison tribute artist in the UK and Europe, Barry brings the timeless hits to life with unmatched authenticity.

Join Barry and his sensational band as they perform in theatres across the UK, delivering unforgettable renditions from the iconic “Black and White Night” to the classics of the Traveling Wilburys.

This is more than just a tribute show; it’s a musical journey through Orbison’s greatest hits and beyond.