Asda Forfar teams up with community volunteers for local litter pick

Colleagues at Asda Forfar have joined forces with local volunteers for a community clean up.

As part of a month-long series of clean-ups across the country this July, Asda colleagues worked with volunteers from Gallowshade Community Hall, Forfar Community Police and Forfar Community Council to spruce up their area, collecting eight bags of rubbish – and a rusty fire pit – from across Forfar Reid Park and Steele Park.

The volunteer team also got permission to leave ‘Bee bombs’ in the area to encourage wildflower growth with the aim of attracting insects like bees and butterflies.

The local litter pick was part of a nationwide drive that will see more than 350 Asda stores across the UK team up with grassroots groups and local volunteers to clean up their communities, helping people to come together and take pride in where they live.

Shiona Mitchell, Community Champion, Asda Forfar said: "To me it is very important to connect with the community and we do get together a lot to help each other out when needed. Initiatives like this are a great way to do our bit and give back, making the most of the place we live.”

June Watson from Gallowshade Community Hall added: “The support we receive from Shiona is truly incredible. Whether she’s putting on a fancy dress costume to bring joy to the children or lending a hand to our older residents with their drinks, she’s always ready to help.

"That's why were got involved with the litter pick, a way to give back and show our appreciation. A litter pick is more than just tidying up - it's a simple yet powerful act that brings real benefits to your community and the environment."