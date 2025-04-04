New exhibition from Monifieth Art Society opens at Carnoustie gallery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Monifieth Art Society has mounted its second exhibition at Carnoustie Library’s Lochty Gallery.

The society first opened its doors in the mid 1970s and in its heyday had more than 50 members.

Its aim is to encourage creativity in and around the local area in a safe, welcoming and friendly environment.

Members work with a variety of materials including acrylics, oils, pastels, textiles, and Mixed Media, and styles vary dramatically.

​The exhibition will run until June 28 at Carnoustie Library. (Google Maps)

Meghann Logue, AngusAlive’s museums, galleries & archives exhibitions lead, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Monifieth Art Society to their second exhibition at the Lochty Gallery. It is a pleasure to once again showcase the creativity and skill of Monifieth Art Society.

"From paintings of dramatic landscapes to charming animals, there is something to appeal to everyone.”

A spokesperson for the society said: “As the name ‘GOING FORWARD’ suggests we would like to encourage new members to join us as we have had a very exciting programme so far this year, including demonstrations by Jonathan Mitchell, Linda Brownlee and Sarah Reid – workshops with Adam Reid on Portraiture and Linda Marshall doing a felting workshop. More ideas are in the pipeline.

“The society meets every second Wednesday evening and holds a social coffee morning every second Monday morning in a local hotel. Our exhibition will be a celebration of our members talents and the highlight of our year.”

The exhibition will run until Saturday, June 28.