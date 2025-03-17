Affordability is to the fore at a Blairgowrie restaurant this Mothers Day

The Dalmore Inn in Blairgowrie has launched its Mother's Day 2025 “Specials” Menu, which will run alongside the all day restaurant’s regular choice of menus.

Head Chef, Iain Naysmith has assembled a delicious choice of special dishes, with a choice of three starters, two mains, and two desserts.

“With all dishes individually priced, mums, and their families, can come in and have a delicious and affordable meal, eating as little, or as much as they like,” said General Manager of the Dalmore Inn, Arnaud Merrouche. “They are not restricted to a more expensive set menu with multiple courses. We are offering real flexibility, with our regular menus also running, in case they have their absolute favourites from which they can’t deviate. We want everyone to have a meal they really enjoy on this most special of days for families.”

The choice of starters in the Mother’s Day specials includes Cullen Skink soup with home-made oatcakes, hot smoked salmon & prawn marie rose cocktail, with crusty bread, or a walnut crusted pigeon breast, something completely different, served on a blue cheese and caramelised apple salad.

Onto mains, and the choice is between roast sirloin of beef with Yorkshire pudding, red wine gravy, roast potatoes, cauliflower cheese and carrots, or a loin of pork stuffed with black pudding, served with cider fondant potatoes, braised cabbage and thyme jus.

Dessert is always a highlight for any special meal with the family, and tickling mum’s fancy will be a tiramisu with coffee ice cream and marinaded orange segments, or a lemon posset with blueberry compote and lime sorbet.

If none of this is to mum's liking she can choose from the regular menus, which are on offer every day at The Dalmore Inn, and include both a steak menu, and a light lunch menu.

“We look forward to welcoming mums, grans, and their family members on Sunday, the 30th of March,” said Arnaud. “They will be assured of the most delicious seasonal food, which is locally sourced where possible.”